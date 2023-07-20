Dane Co. Sheriff warns of continuing car break-ins at parks, campgrounds

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- After a series of car break-ins, the Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to remove valuables from their vehicles.

The sheriff's office reported a series of break-ins at local parks earlier in July.

Now well into the month, the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate thefts from local parks and campgrounds. The sheriff's office reports there have been at least another 12 cases reported since July 10.

The office is encouraging parkgoers to be aware, remove any valuables from their vehicles and keep their doors locked and windows up.

Anyone with information on these thefts should call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6142. Anyone who sees criminal activity at a park should call 911.