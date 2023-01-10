 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

... Patchy Dense Fog Continues...

Patchy dense fog continues to linger across portions of east
central and south central Wisconsin, mainly north and west of a
Lone Rock, to Madison, to Fond du Lac line. Visibilities down to
one quarter mile or less remain possible in parts of these areas.
Freezing fog will be possible in these areas as well, and could
cause slick spots on roadways. Use extra caution while driving.

Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy fired after two arrests

  • Updated
  • 0
Imran Khan 2019 mugshot

MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy was fired last month after he was arrested twice within three years.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Imran Khan was fired Dec. 20, 2022.

Sheriff's officials said Khan was suspended for three days after he was arrested for disorderly conduct in December 2019.

Authorities said Khan drunkenly threatened people at a Madison bar. Khan received a municipal citation.

Khan was arrested for the second time in July of last year.

Authorities said Khan was intoxicated after a family gathering and tried to force a nine-year-old to travel with him in a car. Khan was charged with a misdemeanor crime. He was convicted of non-criminal disorderly conduct in a plea agreement.

Tags

Recommended for you