Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy fired after two arrests

MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy was fired last month after he was arrested twice within three years.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Imran Khan was fired Dec. 20, 2022.

Sheriff's officials said Khan was suspended for three days after he was arrested for disorderly conduct in December 2019.

Authorities said Khan drunkenly threatened people at a Madison bar. Khan received a municipal citation.

Khan was arrested for the second time in July of last year.

Authorities said Khan was intoxicated after a family gathering and tried to force a nine-year-old to travel with him in a car. Khan was charged with a misdemeanor crime. He was convicted of non-criminal disorderly conduct in a plea agreement.