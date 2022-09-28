Dane Co. Sheriff's investigators believe man found in Lake Monona drowned

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is now saying what investigators believe the cause of death is for the man found in Lake Monona last Tuesday.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a release that investigators believe that Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee drowned sometime after September 16.

Noll's sister said the he died after he started to turn his life around, overcoming homelessness and alcoholism and reaching a place of stability.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who was in contact with Noll in the days or weeks before his death is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

Noll's death is still being investigated.