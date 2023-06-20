Dane Co. Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying Town of Middleton home invasion suspects

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying suspects of a Town of Middleton home invasion.

The sheriff's office reported suspects broke into someone's home on Silverbell Road around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday after the homeowners woke up to learn someone was in their garage overnight.

The suspects stole a purse and a set of keys.

Lt. Jonathan Triggs said in an update the suspects were driving a stolen 2023 Hyundai Elantra, and one of the suspects fired several rounds from a gun as they left the scene.

Detectives believe the suspects are responsible for several other car break-ins in the area.

Anyone with video footage of the suspects who hasn't already shared it should call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900