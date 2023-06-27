Dane Co. Sheriff's Office enforcing boater safety over holiday weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — Many Wisconsinites will take to the water over the Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday. The Dane County Sheriff's Office will be out there too to make sure everyone stays safe.
A sheriff's office spokesperson says the agency is participating in Operation Dry Water, a national campaign meant to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and deaths on the water.
Deputies will be looking for those violating boating under the influence laws. The sheriff's office reminds boaters that operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against the law.
A sober driver isn't the only element of boating safely. The sheriff's office reminds boaters to have enough life jackets, have throwable flotation devices, have a fire extinguisher and make sure boats registration is current.