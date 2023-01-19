Dane Co. Sheriff's Office first Human Trafficking Detective explains progress, challenges

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — A newly funded position is helping the Dane County Sheriff's Office take a proactive approach to human trafficking investigations: a full-time detective.
Dritan Lazami became the first Human Trafficking Detective for the Dane County Sheriff's Office in the summer of 2022.
Before Lazami started the position, it wasn't fully funded. He said because of that, it was hard to do anything proactive about these cases.
"It's really overwhelming. It's happening a lot out there. So, for one person to work these types of cases, it can get overwhelming," he said.
But it has been more than six months since he entered the role. Now, he said the county is on the right track.
"We've been building our relationships with our local, state and federal partners," he said. "It's a work in progress, but definitely, at times, you can see that it's rewarding."
Lazami said one of the biggest issues he sees is that this type of crime is heavily underreported. He said most cases happen in virtual spaces and online platforms but said human trafficking can happen anywhere.
"This day and age, I think it's very important for parents to keep an eye on their kid's activity on social media," Lazami said. "Also, we're open if anybody out there in the community wants to talk to us about human trafficking."
He said they're moving many of these cases forward by focusing their investigations on the victims.
"As I mentioned, it's heavily underreported," he said. "I think there might be a misconception of not seeing it on the streets, and they [citizens] think it's not happening."
It is happening, though. Lazami said human trafficking not only crosses city or county lines— it also crosses state lines.
"The more of us out there that can work together, the better and the better we can tackle, I guess, this type of crime," he said.
Lazami said not many counties have a human trafficking detective. That's why he is encouraging other agencies to include the position.