Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigating sexual assault on Oregon bike trail

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a sexual assault that took place Thursday afternoon.  

Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the assault was reported just after 5 p.m. and took place on the Oregon Rotary Bike Trail off of County Highway D. 

Schaffer said the victim was walking on the trail when she was "tackled" by a man and sexually assaulted. She was able to fight him off and get to a nearby home, then transported to a hospital. 

Schaffer describes the suspect as a white man about 5'10" with a slender build, short dark hair and a short scruffy beard. She said he was wearing jeans and a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt. 

Schaffer said the suspect ran to a nearby parking lot and may have left in a car. 

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900 or leave a tip via the Sheriff’s App.

Schaffer said the sheriff's office and the Oregon Police Department are providing extra patrols in the area. 

