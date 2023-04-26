Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warns of false warrant phone scam

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office warns there's someone trying to scam others by saying there's a warrant out for their arrest.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a woman contacted the agency Monday about the scam. She informed them that a scammer, who claimed to be a deputy, demanded $4,000 and told her to come to the Public Safety Building with the cash.
The money was never exchanged, as the woman realized it was a scam.
Schaffer reminds the public that law enforcement never requests money over the phone or via email. However, she understands that scammers can sound legitimate and spoof phone numbers, so she has reminders on how you can vet calls.
Schaffer said the following are how you can spot a telephone scam:
You didn’t initiate the call
They ask you to confirm personal information
They ask you to pay them with gift card
They don’t want you to hang up
They pressure you to pay quickly
They threaten you
If you get a scam call, Schaffer suggests you hang up and contact local authorities.