Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warns public of car break-ins at local parks

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking people visiting local parks and dog parks to remove valuables from their vehicles after a number of break-ins.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies spoke to three people on Monday whose cars were broken into at Verona dog parks.
On the same day, a woman said her wallet was stolen from her car while it was parked at Token Creek County Park in Burke. The suspect smashed the car window to get inside.
Schaffer said anyone visiting local parks should take valuables out of their vehicles.
Anyone with information on these thefts should call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6142. Anyone who sees criminal activity at a park should call 911.