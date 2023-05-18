Dane Co. Sheriff's Offices arrests Illinois man who hit deputy's squad

PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office arrested an Illinois man they say hit a deputy's vehicle early Thursday morning and left the scene.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a deputy around 4:50 a.m. in the town of Pleasant Springs.
Schaffer said Kenneth Perry, 55, of Polar Grove, Illinois, was exiting I-90 and didn't yield to a deputy in the roundabout at County Highway N. She said Perry t-boned the deputy's SUV and drove away.
Deputies later found Perry and booked him into the Dane County Jail for operating while intoxicated, hit and run, and resisting and obstructing.
Schaffer said the 29-year-old deputy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. He has been with the agency for five years.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.