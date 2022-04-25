Dane Co. Sheriff's personnel to use license plate readers in crime fighting

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office personnel will soon be receiving data from license plate readers in efforts to solve car thefts and other crimes.
Authorities say the Sheriff's Office is participating in a National Policing Institute Study of outcomes from fixed-position, automated license plate readers.
"They sit on a pole on the side of the road," Atlanta-based Flock Safety Communications Director Holly Beilin says of the solar-powered units.
Beilin says the units use cell phone-type technology to transmit alerts to participating law enforcement officers when a license plate comes up as stolen, or in some other way connected to a crime. She says her firm's technology also stores some information on vehicle characteristics.
Beilin says Flock Safety's technology interfaces with law enforcement databases to provide officers with real-time data.
Rock County Sheriff's Office personnel already use license plate reading cameras mounted on a patrol car to collect this information. But a Rock County Sheriff's Office official says there's been no expansion of the use of the technology because its cost is prohibitive.
Beilin says her company's ALPR is different. "It doesn't require electrical hookup, it doesn't require WiFi, it's significantly infrastructure-light, easy to deploy for a police force, affordable," she says.
Beilin also says there's some history of success in modifying crime rates with this type of license plate reader as a tool.
"For example, in San Moreno, California - a city within the boundary of the Los Angeles area - over one year, (there was) an 80% increase in residential burglaries (being solved), and they credit a lot of it to Flock Safety," she says. "In Fort Worth, in a very high-crime neighborhood, they were focused on violent crime and said there was a 20% decline year-over-year in violent crime, partially attributed to Flock Safety."
Information from the Virginia-based National Policing Institute states some previous study of fixed-position license plate readers found outcomes were impacted by the number of readers concentrated in an area.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has yet to comment on any strategy to be used in the deployment of the approximately two-dozen license plate readers in the county as part of the study. But in a statement, he indicates confidence the technology will be an asset.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to participate in this pilot program sponsored by the National Police Foundation," Barrett writes. "This technology provides us with one more tool in our toolbox to be proactive and increase public safety here in Dane County.”
Beilin says the study will involve police jurisdictions across the country.
The National Policing Institute's information says the study will also examine a "pathway for transparency" related to use of this device. Beilin says her firm's protocols include purging any collected data within 30 days if it is not part of a criminal investigation. She says the approach and design of these license plate readers help to protect against misuse of data.
"Our cameras are trained on the rear of the vehicle, on license plates, on roads," Beilin says. "So it's not capturing...personally identifying information. There's no facial recognition included,' Beilin says.
The study commences this month.