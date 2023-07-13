 Skip to main content
Dane Co. signs contract to keep World Dairy Expo in Madison

IMG_3367

Cows at the World Dairy Expo.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The World Dairy Expo is staying in Madison, according to the Office of the Dane County Executive.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday the county and the World Dairy Expo agreed on a contract to keep the trade show in the city for the next five years. The contract includes an option to extend it by an additional three years.

The expo has been in Madison for over 50 years and brings around 60,000 visitors from around the world to the city each fall, according to the county executive's office.

The office states the expo has an estimated economic impact of over $31 million each year.

“World Dairy Expo is a one-of-a-kind event and we are fortunate the absolute best in the dairy business want to keep coming to the place it all began,” Parisi said. “This is an incredibly exciting day for Dane County and the entire Dairy State, and this news means the cows will keep coming right here to the place they’ve called home for over 56 years this fall.”

A resolution authorizing the county to execute the contract will be considered by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks.

