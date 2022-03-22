Dane Co. supervisor proposes ending prayer, Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Board committee is set to vote Thursday on a proposal removing both prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance from the list of actions held at the start of meetings.
Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, whose district covers part of Madison's near east side, proposed the changes as part of a two-year cycle where supervisors can alter the structure of board meetings.
Wegleitner said the proposals were meant to make meetings more inclusive to residents who are not United States citizens and to avoid making anyone feel forced to show national loyalty.
"I think that in a functioning democracy, we shouldn't be asking people to pledge loyalty to a flag," she said. "There's many people who participate in our local government who are non-citizens."
Other supervisors have pushed back on the idea. Supervisor Jeff Weigand, whose district includes Marshall as well as land immediately north and east of Sun Prairie, said he believed the long-standing tradition of saying the pledge fostered unity.
"There's a lot of things that try to divide us in this country but I think reciting the pledge is actually one of those things where we can come together as Americans," he said. "Because we do believe in a country that is all about liberty and justice for all."
If the board opts to remove prayer and/or the pledge, it would not be out of step with other governmental bodies in the area.
Neither Madison nor Middleton list a prayer or the Pledge of Allegiance on their meeting agendas. Fitchburg lists only the pledge on its agendas.
At the county level, agendas for both the Rock and Sauk county boards list an 'invocation' as well as the Pledge of Allegiance. The Grant County Board lists only the pledge on its agendas.
Under Wegleitner's proposal, the three-minute 'inspirational message' would remain on agendas. Currently, a rotation among the 37 supervisors decides who delivers the prayer or inspirational message before meetings.
Wegleitner said she would want supervisors to deliver a prayer as their inspirational message if they so chose but did not want to keep codifying prayer as a standard part of board meetings.
"I'm open to other suggestions on wording," she said. "I do think having the word 'prayer' in our county board rules sends a certain message of endorsement of prayer or religion."
Weigand maintained both the act of prayer and the term itself should remain a staple of meetings.
"By taking prayer out of the equation, we're essentially tying our hands behind our back as we go into battle against evil," he said.
The board's executive committee is set to vote on Wegleitner's proposed amendments Thursday. Should the committee approve the changes, they'll go before the full board next month.
Board Chair Analiese Eicher, who also chairs the executive committee, did not immediately respond to questions about the proposal Tuesday.