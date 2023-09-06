Dane Co. to award grants to help aging, disabled people stay in their homes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new initiative is helping older and disabled people statewide -- and in Dane County -- stay in their homes, according to the Office of the County Executive.
Dane County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center is accepting grant applications for the living initiative to help the over 1,100 eligible Dane County residents stay in their home.
Each person who qualifies will receive up to $7,200 which can be used to buy special medical equipment, pay for in-home care or any number of other needs.
County Executive Joe Parisi said the grants are a way to help some of the most vulnerable people in the Dane County community.
“We know as people age that families experience difficult decisions about how to best care for them in the spaces they’re most comfortable being in," Parisi said. "I’m hopeful these new dollars help ease the burden for those providing care, allowing those they love to stay at home longer.”
Enrollments must be made by March 31, 2024, and the application process will stay open until next spring or all slots fill.
Eligible Dane County residents must be 55 or older, or adults with qualifying disabilities (18-54) who have low income but aren't enrolled in Medicaid.
The ADRC will help identify eligible participants and assist them with enrollment. For more information about the program and, please contact the ADRC at 608-240-7400 or ADRC@countyofdane.com
Over $8.4 million is expected to be distributed through the grants, which are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.