Dane Co. to buy land near Sugar River in record conservation purchase

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is set to make its largest-ever conservation purchase by buying land off the Sugar River near Verona.
County Executive Joe Parisi joined Land and Water Resources Department staff to announce the 625-acre purchase for the Sugar River Wildlife Area.
The property in the towns of Verona and Montrose will be used to restore woodland, savanna and wetland areas along the stream. The property will also help reduce runoff and improve local water quality.
“The Sugar River corridor is a natural resource gem for the Dane County community," Parisi said. "Many thanks to the Duerst family for allowing Dane County to acquire this land and carry out these important conservation efforts.”
The land is next to another wildlife area, and the two combined create 840 acres of county-owned land for conservation and public recreation.
A resolution to purchase the land for $12 million will be introduced at Thursday's County Board meeting. It's expected to be approved in the coming weeks.