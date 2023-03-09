Dane Co. to repurpose Huber facility for new mental health crisis triage center

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County officials announced the spot where its new mental health crisis triage center will go.
The center will be open in the county's remodeled and refurbished Huber Detention Center. By repurposing a county-owned space, the center will be able to serve patients at least a year faster than if the county bought a privately owned site and got the necessary approvals, according to County Executive Joe Parisi.
“Repurposing what had been correctional space for a treatment facility that will help keep individuals out of our jail and hospital emergency rooms sends an important message about our priorities,” Parisi said.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said because Huber inmates were moved to downtown jail facilities or are part of the county's electric monitoring program, the facility can be remodeled.
Barrett said the county can now focus on proactive efforts to prevent people from entering the criminal justice system.
"Jail is not a place for someone experiencing a mental health crisis or substance use disorder, but currently, Dane County is lacking a safe and secure treatment facility. I look forward to partnering with the County Executive to put this plan into action,” Barrett said.
Once the mental health center is ready, it will operate 24/7 to provide rehabilitation and stabilization services. Now that the site has been decided, the county will be able to better find a partner agency to help in its operation and will be holding a competitive selection process in the coming months.
Parisi said "time is of the essence" to get this project done because of the good it will do for those who need it.
“The new Crisis Triage Center will help connect individuals with treatment they need and out of our criminal justice system. When paired with other county-led mental health initiatives such as the Behavioral Health Resource Center, the work we are doing is the template for how a community cares for its own,” he said.
The county will also hire a consultant in the next few weeks to assess the facility and make a concept plan for its redevelopment.