Dane, Columbia Co. charities to get $3.3M in federal funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several Dane and Columbia county charities are getting a boost in federal funding, Serve Wisconsin announced Monday.
Nearly $15 million of AmeriCorps funding will be used to support 27 programs across the state.
Over $3.3 million of those funds will go to six charities working exclusively out of Dane and Columbia counties, along with three other programs that serve locally and across the state.
These funds will be used to support college readiness and youth programs, building homes and helping homeless youth.
It will even help support youth development programming like 4-H.
The following organizations will receive funding:
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County
- Dane County Department of Human Services - Partners for After School Success
- Easterseals Wisconsin
- Renewal Unlimited, Inc. Fresh Start Program
- United Way of Dane County - Achievement Connections
- United Way of Dane County - Schools of Hope AmeriCorps Project
- University of Wisconsin System - Wisconsin 4-H Expanding Access
- Wisconsin Association for Homeless and Runaway Services
- Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Farm to School