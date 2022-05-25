Dane Country Sheriff's Office investigating death of 39-year-old Marshall woman

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the woman whose death is being investigated.
The victim is Dora Gonzales Zarate, 39, of Marshall, Wisconsin.
The incident occurred in the 800 block of York Center Road.
Her death is still under investigation.
YORK (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff’s deputies found a 39-year-old woman dead in the town of York.
Around 1:30 p.m. on May 24, deputies responded to a home on York Center Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene and conducted an autopsy on Wednesday.
Investigators worked through the night canvassing the area and conducting interviews. Deputies continue to collect evidence and investigate the scene.
The woman’s identity will be released pending notification of her family.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.