Dane County authorities are investigating a crash near Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) — Dane County deputies are investigating a crash in Springdale Township early Sunday morning.
According to a news release, the Dane County Sherriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of CTH G and Kelly Hill Road at 2:44 a.m.
Lt. Christopher Moore reported a 25-year-old driver was the only person in the vehicle. The driver was taken by Med-Flight to UW Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Moore said alcohol appears to have been a factor and the crash remains under investigation.