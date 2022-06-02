 Skip to main content
Dane County Board approves investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo

12-2-Henry-Vilas-Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday night, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to start an independent investigation into operations at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison.

The measure was approved on a vote of 25 to 7, with one abstention.

The investigation will look into:

  • allegations of racism by zoo management
  • allegations of retaliation for union activity
  • allegations of retaliation for whistleblowing
  • allegations that employees have been unequally disciplined
  • allegations that animals at the zoo have been neglected or mistreated
  • allegations that zoo employees have left their jobs due to a hostile work environment

The resolution authorizes the county to hire a retired judge to lead the investigation. The judge will make $200 per hour. The judge can also spend up to $50,000 for support staff and other expenses.

The investigation is expected to be finished by October 1.

The resolution heads to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi for his signature.

