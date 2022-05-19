Dane County Board approves purchase of land for new landfill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Dane County Board signed off Thursday night on buying land from the City of Madison to be used for a new landfill.
The purchase passed on a vote of 27 to 4.
Prior to the final vote, board members rejected a motion to postpone any decision by one month.
The county will buy a portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course -- about 230 acres. The Madison Common Council approved the sale earlier this month. The negotiated purchase price is $24,000/acre.
The county plans to turn the land into a sustainability campus, which will include a landfill, a composting operation and a sustainable business park.
Officials from the county and city say the move is necessary because the current landfill will fill up by 2030.