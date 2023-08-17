Dane County Board brings meeting outdoors

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Dane County Supervisors took their board meeting outdoors.
They met at Indian Lake County Park in Cross Plains.
The idea behind moving the meeting out of Madison's City-County building is to showcase county facilities and parks.
“We are extremely fortunate in Dane County to have beautiful county parks that offer a range of activities. I encourage everyone to visit one of the parks and enjoy the fresh air, beautiful scenery and amenities available,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles in a press release.
Indian Lake is one of the largest in Dane County. It's 791 acres and has hiking trails, a picnic area, a dog park and more.
The County Board did this one other time before the pandemic.