Dane County Board brings meeting outdoors

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Dane County Supervisors took their board meeting outdoors.

They met at Indian Lake County Park in Cross Plains.

The idea behind moving the meeting out of Madison's City-County building is to showcase county facilities and parks.

“We are extremely fortunate in Dane County to have beautiful county parks that offer a range of activities.  I encourage everyone to visit one of the parks and enjoy the fresh air, beautiful scenery and amenities available,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles in a press release.

Indian Lake is one of the largest in Dane County. It's 791 acres and has hiking trails, a picnic area, a dog park and more. 

The County Board did this one other time before the pandemic. 