Dane County Board denies appointment of Shelia Stubbs as human services director

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board of Supervisors rejected the appointment of Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) as the county's next director of human services.
Prior to Thursday night's vote, the county's Health & Human Needs Committee and Personnel & Finance Committee both recommended the denial of Stubbs' appointment.
Thursday night, a majority of the county board agreed with those two committees. Twenty-seven board members voted for denial. Two board members voted against it. Five members abstained and three were absent.
27 News spoke with Stubbs after the vote. You'll hear from her tonight on 27 News at 10.
RELATED: Parisi on denial of Stubbs' appointment: “This isn't how Dane County treats its own"