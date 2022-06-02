Dane County Board holds first in-person meeting since pandemic began

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors held an in-person meeting Thursday night for the first time in more than two years.
The board switched to virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the meeting the, County Board recognized June 2022 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Dane County.
The resolution notes that Pride Month is a time to reflect on the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in the past, recognize the progress that has been made and acknowledge the bravery of those who fought and continue to fight for LGBTQ+ equality and rights.
The County Board also recognized June 3, 2022 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
The resolution indicates that more than 110 Americans are killed with guns every day and that 45,222 firearm deaths occurred in 2020 in the United States, which is 13.7% more than traffic deaths that occurred in the United States that year.
Additionally, the Board recognized June 15, 2022 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Dane County as well as the important of the Alice in Dairyland program to the agriculture industry.
Future meetings will be both in-person and virtual.