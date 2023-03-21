 Skip to main content
Dane County Board members call for firing of Henry Vilas Zoo director

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Most members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors are calling for the head of the Henry Vilas Zoo to be fired.

Twenty-six of the 37 members of the board sent a memo to County Executive Joe Parisi, calling on him to terminate the employment of zoo director Ronda Schwetz.

Schwetz was accused of sexually assaulting a former UW-Madison researcher during a work trip in Seattle in 2018.

The researcher and Dane County just reached a settlement in the case. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the settlement is for $2.8 million. Dane County has to pay $500,000 of that. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums must pay $2.3 million.

"The zoo is a prized community asset that requires us to hold leadership accountable for their conduct that should be above reproach," the county board members said in their memo to Parisi.