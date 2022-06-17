Dane County Board of Supervisors declares Juneteenth as holiday for Dane County employees

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Board of Supervisors recognized Juneteenth as a holiday for Dane County employees at a meeting Thursday evening.
Dane County first started recognizing Juneteenth in 2020, making it one of the first units of Wisconsin governments to do so.
County Board Supervisor Dana Pellebon (District 33) said that this proclamation was more than a celebration of the day when those who were enslaved learned about the Emancipation Proclamation; it's also a call to action for those who live in Dane County.
"This day also serves as a reminder that those who are incarcerated do not share in the these freedoms," Pellebon said. "The structural racism and racial disparities in Madison, especially for those incarcerated, will not end with a declaration of a holiday."
Pellebon called on those who live in the area to work together to address these disparities and for those in government to "use the privileges that we have been afforded ... to find real solutions together.”
The Board hopes that employees use the day as a “day on, not a day off,” encouraging them to volunteer, attend one of the many celebrations, shop at Black-owned businesses or growing their knowledge and awareness of systemic racism.
The resolution goes on to say that "most importantly" employees shouldn't let Juneteenth day be "one and done" and instead "celebrate and acknowledge African American culture, history, diversity and their contributions to our community every day of the year."