Dane County Board of Supervisors strikes down resolution for jail funding referendum

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board of Supervisors struck down a resolution Thursday that would provide funding for the newly proposed Dane County Jail Project.
The board's resolution called for an April referendum for voters to decide whether or not to fund the jail project's $13.5 million funding shortfall. The resolution was struck down in a 21-14 vote.
The entire cost of the project is expected to cost upwards of $175 million.
The board's decision Thursday night is in opposition to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who have been in support of funding the new jail by referendum. Parisi and Barrett held a press conference Tuesday to push for the resolution, something board members criticized Thursday night as "inappropriate."
Opponents of the resolution like Supervisor Anthony Grey said the large, new jail, if funded, would only perpetuate racial inequities in the jail population. He's proposed a smaller jail that would remain in budget, and the board approved that plan in November.
“It’s my belief that if we can find a way that we can knock down the place where we are the worst in the nation, which is with the racial disparities for black folks, that would take us a long way toward lowering the overall jail population," Grey said.
However, Executive Parisi vetoed the plan, saying it didn't provide enough beds for the jail population.
Supporters of the new jail project were hoping to pass the resolution for a referendum Thursday night but failed.
“We cannot afford to build a smaller jail," Supervisor Maureen McCarville said. "Please join me in supporting the referendum tonight."
After several hours of deliberation and public comment, the board struck down both the referendum question and another resolution which would direct funding from other projects.
This comes after Sheriff Barrett criticized board members alongside Parisi at a press conference Tuesday for lack of action on the jail, with conditions so bad he's called it "a lawsuit waiting to happen."
"As elected officials they have failed to come to consensus and build what we need," Barrett said Tuesday. "And in their failures, their delays, intentional delays, are putting lives at risk."
Opponents criticized Barrett for his comments at Thursday's meeting. The Dane County Black Caucus, which includes Supervisor Grey, demanded he apologize for his comments.
They also said they need more time and information to figure out exactly how to fund a new jail project.
The decision Thursday delays funding for the jail that has been up for debate for months. If eventually approved, the new jail project would be the most expensive project ever funded by the county.
However, after the board vote Thursday, the project now faces an uncertain future.