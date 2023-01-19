Dane County Board of Supervisors strikes down resolution for jail funding referendum

Weather Alert

...Significant Weather Advisory for Freezing Drizzle and Light Snow Showers across east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin... Light freezing drizzle and light snow could cause slippery travel this evening. In addition, air temperatures near freezing will continue to cool into the 20s with any melted snow re- freezing. Untreated roadways and elevated surfaces could become icy and slippery. Remember to slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.