Dane County Board rejects resolution to add referendum for jail project

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday night, the Dane County Board rejected a resolution for a referendum that would have asked voters to approve more money for the county jail project.
The county already approved $166 million for the project. But estimates put the price tag at closer to $176 million.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wanted residents to approve $10 million to make up that gap.
But many board members disagreed. They debated late into the night and in the end, denied the resolution.