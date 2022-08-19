 Skip to main content
Dane County Board rejects resolution to add referendum for jail project

  • Updated
By Francisco Almenara

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday night, the Dane County Board rejected a resolution for a referendum that would have asked voters to approve more money for the county jail project.

The county already approved $166 million for the project. But estimates put the price tag at closer to $176 million.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wanted residents to approve $10 million to make up that gap.

But many board members disagreed. They debated late into the night and in the end, denied the resolution.