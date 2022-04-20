Dane County car theft victims network to help others targeted, urge advocacy

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Madison husband and wife whose family car was stolen from a business' parking lot are responding to the toll of that theft by reaching out to other victims to provide advice and urge advocacy around the rising crime category.
The stolen Lexus belonging to Grant Roeming was recovered last month, but it was damaged and contained items stolen from others. Roeming's wife, Courtney Odom, says thieves were also able to swiftly run up charges on family credit cards after the theft.
Odom says immediately after the car was stolen, she was fearful subsequent crimes could take place, as her home's garage door opener was inside the vehicle.
"I quick ran downstairs and unplugged the garage door opener because I don't know if our address could be on a piece of mail in the car, or what if they wanted to come back for more?" Odom says.
Odom says a tip from a friend who spotted the stolen car prompted Roeming to track it. Roeming says he found the car in the same Monona health club parking lot it was originally stolen from.
"Just seeing my car with other people in there was kind of terrifying," Roeming says. "They're just using it. Nonchalant," he says.|
Roeming says his call to police led to officers pursuing and eventually stopping the car. Odom says recovering the vehicle represented no closure.
"I just didn't want to get the car back and okay, the story ends," Odom says.
Odom began networking with other car theft victims and found it to be constructive and cathartic.
"What can we do to make a difference, so that's the route that we've been taking," Odom says. "I just want them to know that they're not alone, it's scary."
She says she's offered advice on financial and emotional recovery, and recommended other victims be proactive in the criminal justice system handling of what happened.
Odom wrote the case judge and addressed the actions of the potential, teenage accomplices in the case.
"The ladies are our future of this city," Odom wrote. "If they feel...this behavior is acceptable...what kind of members of society will they be?"
Odom says she recorded the arrest of the teens and says they were handcuffed and laughing.
"If I was in handcuffs at the age of 16, I'd be sobbing in the back of a (police) car," Odom says. "They weren't remorseful. They probably think it was a game and they just don't care."
One teenager who qualifies as an adult has been charged with the misdemeanor crimes of being a passenger in a vehicle being operated without consent and resisting an officer. Diavii Suarez Thomas, 17, of Fitchburg is due in court again in June.
Odom and Roeming say the primary thief or thieves ran away as pursuing Monona Police officers tried to close in on them. A Monona Police official has yet to comment on the continuing investigation. The couple says other cars and valuables were taken from the health club and its parking lot last month.
Odom found at least one ID card wedged between the recovered car's seats and returned it to its rightful owner. She says the implications of this single category of crime compel her to try to keep its impact visible.
"We want to see change," Odom says. "No one should have to go through this."