Dane County clerk hopes to see legal action taken against Wisconsin's fake electors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell has been vocal about next steps he thinks Wisconsin officials should take in light of new details about fraudulent electors in Wisconsin.
McDonell has urged Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to follow Michigan's lead in filing charges against fake electors in hopes that it will prevent anything like this from happening in Wisconsin again.
McDonell says he hopes to see charges filed against the 10 people who were allegedly this state's fake electors for former President Donald Trump because he says these are the kinds of things that cause mistrust in the election process and election officials.
McDonell says what the state needs now is more transparency from the alleged fake electors involved.
"We saw that in the indictment, where the vice president is being chastised by the former president for being too honest," McDonell said. "Well, good for him. I mean, that's what you're supposed to do."
McDonell says he hopes swift legal action will prevent this practice from becoming a normalized political tactic.
"It's going to be considered, 'Oh it's just a tactic,'" McDonell said. "This can't be a tactic for anybody. Part of what I try to tell everyone is...it's one side now, it'll be the other side next time. No one should be doing this."
The spokesperson of one of the alleged fake electors, Andrew Hitt, the former chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said Hitt was told nothing would be done with his elector documents unless former President Trump were to bring the matter to court.
They also say he was unaware any of his elector documents would be sent to the Senate and National Archives.