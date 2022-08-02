Dane County closing 'oldest portion' of jail, move inmates to other counties

MADISON (WKOW) — The oldest part of the Dane County Jail is being closed by Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.
Specifically, the east section of the seventh floor of the City County Building is closing. Around 65 inmates are being transferred to Rock, Iowa and Oneida County jails as a result.
“A lack of safe and humane jail space, along with ongoing staffing shortages, has brought us to the difficult decision to place some of our jail residents in other counties. I will continue to advocate for a facility to be built in Dane County which reflects our community values,” said Sheriff Barrett in a statement.
The sheriff's office also cites a Dane County Jail Update Study (Health and Life Safety) done nearly six years ago that urged against extending the life of the CCB jail.
To help with staffing shortages, the sheriff's office is offering lateral hiring opportunities for sworn positions. Meaning officers or deputies from another agency can be hired without sacrificing previous years of service.
In a press release, the sheriff's office says Dane County is operating "at more than 40 deputy positions under optimal staffing levels."