Dane County DA finds deputy not criminally liable in deadly shooting at Windsor hotel

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County District Attorney has completed an investigation into the criminal liability of a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot and killed a man at a Windsor hotel.

The incident took place in October, when deputy Cody Woods encountered a suspected stolen vehicle and shot the driver during the encounter. The driver, identified as Quantaze Campbell, died at the hospital.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has concluded "there is no potential criminal court liability" for Wood.

Ozanne explains Woods was giving verbal commands for Campbell to stay in the truck and put it in park. Woods then shot his firearm when Campbell accelerated out of a parking spot while Woods was in front of the truck. Ozanne said Woods fired once through the driver's side window, hitting Campbell.

“A motor vehicle can be operated in a manner which is dangerous and poses a grave danger of bodily harm and/or death to an individual. A person fleeing from police driving a vehicle toward an officer on foot directly in front of said vehicle does pose a threat of great bodily harm and/or death to the officer,” said Dane District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. “Responding to that threat with deadly force may be permitted under the law.”

Ozanne said statements, collected evidence, and surveillance and squad videos that are consistent with each other were all used in making this determination.

Soon after Ozanne's decision was announced, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett released a statement.

“I want to thank DCI and our District Attorney for their thorough investigation. These incidents are always difficult for everyone involved, no matter the outcome. The loss of life weighs heavily on all of us,” Barrett said.

Barrett said the sheriff's office now begins its own administrative review of the incident. Woods will remain on leave during the review.