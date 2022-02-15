Dane County DA finds no criminal liability for Madison police officer who shot another officer on State Street

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County District Attorney's office has cleared Madison Police officers involved in an October arrest on State Street where an officer was shot.
According to the Department of Justice, an officer shot another officer while trying to take Katoine Richardson into custody on felony bail jumping charges.
An updated Madison police incident report states the DA's office reached its conclusion in November, 2021. The office reviewed police reports, diagrams, surveillance video and other evidence, finding no potential criminal liability for MPD officers involved.
According to MPD, the DA's review found that Richardson drew a firearm and pointed it at responding officers trying to arrest him. Officers reported seeing a muzzle flash, and a shell casing recovered at the scene was identified by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory as having been fired from Richardson's gun.
Along with the DA review, MPD conducted an internal review and found no violations of its operating procedure or code of conduct. The officer who fired his weapon, Keith Brown, will return to patrol services in the "near future."
MPD is not releasing records on the investigation while criminal proceedings against Richardson are pending.
Richardson is facing nine charges in connection to the incident.