Dane County DA isn't bringing charges in fatal stabbing on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is calling a fatal stabbing on the city's east side in August "justified."
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said after investigating, the homicide offense was "deemed justified." He also confirmed that the Dane County District Attorney is not pursuing charges.
The stabbing took place in the late evening of August 12 on Mayfair Avenue. Authorities say 35-year-old Larry Fullilove was found with a stab wound. He died at a hospital from his injuries.
At the time of the stabbing, an MPD spokesperson said the incident didn't "appear to be random."