Dane County Deputy attacked by jail resident

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Deputy was attacked while interviewing a resident in the City-County Building Jail on Friday.
According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the resident attacked and threatened the deputy with a makeshift weapon.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said another deputy was alerted and quickly responded to the situation, allowing the officers to take control.
Both deputies were evaluated at a local hospital for minor injuries and were released.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said Dane County detectives are investigating this incident and the attacker is facing additional charges.