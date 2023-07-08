 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dane County Deputy attacked by jail resident

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic jail with Dane County seal

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Deputy was attacked while interviewing a resident in the City-County Building Jail on Friday. 

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the resident attacked and threatened the deputy with a makeshift weapon. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said another deputy was alerted and quickly responded to the situation, allowing the officers to take control. 

Both deputies were evaluated at a local hospital for minor injuries and were released. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said Dane County detectives are investigating this incident and the attacker is facing additional charges. 

Tags

Recommended for you