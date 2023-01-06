Dane County domestic abuse intervention organization offering free, walk-in clinics for legal support

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County domestic abuse intervention organization has free, walk-in clinics Friday afternoons to give legal support to those experiencing domestic abuse.
Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) said on Facebook they'll be at the Dane County Courthouse's Legal Resource Center (L1022) from 12 to 4 p.m. to help survivors.
DAIS legal advocates are able to give information on restraining orders and family law issues to those experiencing partner violence or stalking. This includes helping with court forms and providing court accompaniment.
DAIS said their legal advocates aren't attorneys and can't give legal advice.
If you have questions, call DAIS' helpline at 608-251-4445 and ask to speak to a legal advocate.
Those experiencing domestic violence can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.