Dane County donates bike trail that will connect local parks

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — A donation from Dane County is set to connect two local parks by a bike trail.
The new trail will connect Lake Kegonsa State Park in Stoughton to Fish Camp County park in McFarland. According to the DNR, Dane County donated the trail as a segment of the Lower Yahara River Trail.
“This new trail section is an important piece to connect our state and county natural and recreational resources and strengthen the partnership between state and county governments in providing outdoor activities to a wide variety of users,” said Sara Rigelman, DNR Recreation Liaison. “The trail is a great way for commuters, local residents and tourists to get out and explore.”
The trail section starts at the parking lot and trailhead at the historic fish net houses in Fish Camp County Park. From there it goes along the shore of Lake Kegonsa and eventually will extend west to the Capital City State Trail at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park.
Organizers are finalizing design and engineering work, and the DNR expects construction to begin in 2023.