Dane County executive announces PARC & Ride bike trail grants for local communities

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced four communities received Dane County PARC and Ride Bike Trail grants Monday, with funds totaling $482,516.
The goal of the program is to provide grants matching up to 50% of a projects' cost to communities interested in connecting and expanding trails throughout Dane County.
“Dane County has an expansive network of bike trails, and we are always excited to have communities come forward with plans to expand or enhance trails through the PARC & Ride Grant Program,” Parisi said.
Municipalities summited projects through a 2021 grant application cycle and funds were appropriated in the 2022 County Budget and a resolution to approve these project allocations was introduced at last week’s Dane County Board meeting.
Grant recipients and the projects funds are being used for are as follows:
The Village of Cottage Grove received $83,991 for its Phase 2 Main Street Path Construction project.
The City of Fitchburg received $150,000 for its North Fish Hatchery Road Hub project
The City of Madison received $62,500 for its Shred to School at Aldo Leopold Park project.
The City of Verona received $186,025 for its Eastside Interceptor Gravity Sewer Trail project.
Parisi congratulated the recipients and said it is because of the partnerships with them that enhancing county residents’ quality of life is possible.