Dane County Executive Joe Parisi tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has tested positive for COVID-19.
Parisi issued a short statement on the positive test Friday.
“I just tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing fine and experiencing just minor symptoms. Fortunately, I am vaccinated and boosted. Case levels are elevated, so I encourage everyone to be safe.”
Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County public health director Janel Heinrich are scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the county later Friday.
Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank also tested positive for COVID-19 this week.