Dane County executive, Madison mayor call for gun control after learning shooting suspect was in area

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway are making statements calling for the need for gun control.
The statements come after authorities in Illinois say the man charged with opening fire on parade-goers in a Chicago suburb on the Monday — killing seven and injuring almost 40 — considered doing the same in Madison when he traveled to the area that afternoon.
Chris Covelli, a spokesman with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said Robert "Bobby" Crimo III "seriously contemplated" doing the same in Madison after seeing a celebration.
"The fact that the Highland Park shooter was in Madison is a frightening reminder of the often randomness of gun violence & that no one is immune," Parisi said in a series of tweets.
"Today’s news that the suspected shooter traveled to Madison and contemplated violence here is deeply disturbing and only underscores the fact that we need a national approach to dealing with gun violence. Weapons of war have no place in our communities," Rhodes-Conway said.
Parisi claims the United States is the "only developed nation" worldwide dealing with "this level of gun violence" due to the amount of guns and ammunition available.
"Until our state legislature & Congress get serious about enacting common sense gun laws, these tragedies will continue," Parisi said. "It’s long past time for Congress & our state legislature to do some soul searching & act to protect our residents."
Rhodes-Conway says Madison officials are doing what they can to control illegal guns, but says they can't do it alone.
"Here in Madison — and in cities across the country — we are doing what we can to control illegal guns, hold people accountable for gun violence and invest in violence interruption and prevention," Rhodes-Conway said. "But we cannot do this alone. We need Congress to do its job and protect our communities."