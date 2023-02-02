Dane County Fair begins search for 'Fairest of the Fair'

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Fair is looking for its next "Fairest of the Fair."
The fair is looking for young adults who have a passion for the local community and the Dane County fair. Whoever is selected would make public appearances at parades and community events, as well as promote the fair through radio and tv interviews.
In applications, the fair considers school and youth organization involvement, community service activities, and familiarity with the Dane County Fair. A full list of requirements to apply is available on the fair's website.
Applications are due on March 5. The winner will be coronated in June at the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm.