 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Dane County Fair begins search for 'Fairest of the Fair'

  • Updated
  • 0
Dane County Fair

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Fair is looking for its next "Fairest of the Fair." 

The fair is looking for young adults who have a passion for the local community and the Dane County fair. Whoever is selected would make public appearances at parades and community events, as well as promote the fair through radio and tv interviews. 

In applications, the fair considers school and youth organization involvement, community service activities, and familiarity with the Dane County Fair. A full list of requirements to apply is available on the fair's website. 

Applications are due on March 5. The winner will be coronated in June at the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you