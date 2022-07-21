Dane County Fair opens gates for 2022 event

MADISON (WKOW) — It's finally that time of year, the Dane County fair is here.
The fair starts Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m., but don't worry there are plenty of activities that will go into the night. The fair goes until Sunday the 24th.
There are admission specials on Thursday and Friday, where fairgoers can buy $3 tickets before 3 p.m.
The fair is family friendly, with daily themes like Hometown Hero, Kids Day and Farm Fresh Day.
There are also tons of activities, youth exhibits, entertainers and vendors. Kids can look forward to carnivals, a scavenger hunt, visits from Madison Mallards mascot Maynard, animal shows and more.
You can check out the full calendar of events on the Dane County Fair website.