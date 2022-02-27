Dane County families put Ukrainian flags in windows, on doors to show support

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- In neighborhoods throughout Dane County, Ukrainian flags are popping up in windows and on homes' front doors. It's part of a movement that started on the Nextdoor app when a Cross Plains woman who emigrated from Ukraine asked others to stand in solidarity with her home country.
Jennifer Gagne and Kevin Trost have a Ukrainian flag made out of yellow and blue construction paper on their front door.
Gagne says as soon as she saw the post on Nextdoor, she immediately went to work making the flag.
"Then, I posted a picture back because I wanted her to know that we really did it," she said. "We didn't just say we were going to do it, but that I actually had done it."
Trost said the display of support is important to him because he went to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, while he was in high school.
"Part of the three-week tour involved going to Ukraine and visiting sites and meeting with people in Kyiv, and so that just made a large impression on me over the years," he said. "It was after the Berlin Wall fell but before the Soviet Union had actually broken up -- that short period of time there. So, it was still the Soviet Union, but it was very clear that the Ukrainian people were a very distinct culture and their own people."
Gagne and Trost said they're hopeful the flag on their front door will inspire others to support Ukraine and help its citizens.
"We like to encourage anybody who's in a position to help, whether that be a private individual, whether that be a government, to do whatever they can to assist Ukraine," Trost said.