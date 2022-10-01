Dane County Farmers Market celebrates 50th anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Farmers Market began with a handful of farmers selling produce on Capitol Square in 1972, and it has transformed into one of the largest farmers markets in America.
This Saturday, it celebrated its 50th anniversary.
An anniversary program was held to recognize the many people who helped the farmers market grow and evolve to include over 230 producers that draw guests from all over.
"The world has changed dramatically, but one thing that hasn't is that Madisonians really love their local farmers and their local food, and together, we have such a rich food and agricultural community here," said Jamie Bugel, Market Manager for the Dane County Farmers Market.
Over the past five decades, Bugel added that the Dane County Farmers Market is unique in that it is producer only.
"What's coming to the square is being produced by the person behind the stand,” Bugel said. “There's fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, baked goods, and the diversity of products grows,”
More information about the Dane County Farmers Market, including the vendors featured and the hours of operation can be found here.