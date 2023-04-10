Dane County Farmers' Market returns to the square Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — A summer staple in Madison comes back Saturday.
Starting Saturday and going until mid-November, the Dane County Farmers' Market returns to the Capitol Square. Each week, you can shop local Wisconsin-produced agricultural products from 6:45 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.
There's only one week when the market isn't held around the square, during Art Fair on the Square in July. On that day, the market moves to Breese Stevens Field.
Then, the Wednesday market begins on April 19 and runs until the beginning of November.
For information like where to park and how to use EBT/SNAP benefits, visit the market's website.