Dane County Farmers' Market to hold annual event at Breese Stevens Field Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — The upcoming Dane County Farmers' Market will be at a different venue.
On July 8, the market is having its annual event down the street from the Capitol Square at Breese Stevens Field.
The principle of the market stays the same. From 7 a.m. to noon, marketgoers will find products all grown, raised and made in Wisconsin. Breese Stevens plans to open its concession stands so marketgoers can even grab a beer while looking around.
The market also marks the release of The Dane County Farmers' Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors. Copies of the book will be available for sale. The book's author, Terese Allen, will be signing copies from 9 a.m. until noon.