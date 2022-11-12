Dane County Farmers' Market wraps up outdoor season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Farmers' Market has closed the door on another successful season outdoors. Saturday marked their last outdoor market on Capitol Square.
Joshua Keller, a farmer who sells everything from meat to fresh vegetables, said customers turned out in big numbers all season long, which did wonders for business.
"We do appreciate people coming out and participating in this, and Keller farms at least, we could not do it without our customers. You know, our farm would not survive without our customers," Keller said.
In addition to the business aspect of the Dane County Farmers' Market, Keller added that he enjoyed visiting with people.
"It's kind of nice to get away from the farm for a day and come up and see a lot of people, see the city for for a day, you know, in the farm life, you don't you don't get much city interaction," Keller said.
The Dane County Farmers' Market will now move to the Monona Terrace for their Holiday Farmers' Market. Upcoming dates and times for that include November 19th and December 3rd, 10th and 17th.
Hours are 7:30am-12:00pm.