Dane County food pantries to receive $2M in grants due to record demand

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County food pantries are set to receive $2 million in funding to offset the record demand they're seeing after the price of groceries has spiked.
The Dane County Department of Human Services approved the emergency food supply grant initiative on Thursday evening.
“Many Dane County households are facing economic stress from rising prices," Parisi said. "Our local food pantries are working around the clock to provide residents affordable, nutritious food, but they need more support. Through this program, we hope to keep the shelves of food pantries well stocked and provide our local food pantries with the financial boost they need to serve our community during this difficult time.”
The first part this plan is the $2 million of grants -- funded by a portion of Dane County's American Rescue plan -- to assist local, non-profit food pantries in bolstering their food supply. The second part of the initiative is nearly $100,000 that will be used to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) purchase a truck to transport surplus food from places like Epic and the new Verona Costco.