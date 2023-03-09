 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult toward evening when wet
roadways will cool enough for snow accumulation.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Dane County group to host meeting on youth violence prevention

  • Updated
  • 0
youth violence prevention
Madison Dane County Coalition to Prevent Violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Dane County Coalition to Prevent Violence will host a meeting on youth violence prevention on Thursday, March 9.

The coalition says youth violence is the intentional use of violence by people ages 24 and younger towards others.

The meeting will go over risk factors for youth violence and prevention plans.

The meeting runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on 1625 Northport Dr. in Madison.

Coffee, water and light snacks will be provided.

You can register for the meeting here.

Tags

Recommended for you