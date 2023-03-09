Dane County group to host meeting on youth violence prevention

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Dane County Coalition to Prevent Violence will host a meeting on youth violence prevention on Thursday, March 9.
The coalition says youth violence is the intentional use of violence by people ages 24 and younger towards others.
The meeting will go over risk factors for youth violence and prevention plans.
The meeting runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on 1625 Northport Dr. in Madison.
Coffee, water and light snacks will be provided.
