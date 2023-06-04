 Skip to main content
Dane County hosts national veterans services conference

  • Updated
  • 0
Veterans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of county and tribal veterans services officers from across the United States will be in Madison this week for the National Association of Veterans Services Officers conference. 

The event kicked off Sunday night at Monona Terrace. The opening ceremony featured music, a procession of Wisconsin’s 11 tribal color guards and information on the latest laws and regulations related to veterans' benefits.

Kerry Metoxen, a Tribal Veteran Service Officer, is one of many attending this year's conference. He said he was excited Madison was chosen to host the event.

"Madison has been lucky enough -- we were selected," Metoxen said. "This has been in the works for three years."

He said he loves working with veterans, especially at conferences like this one.

"I did 20 years in the military, and I've been doing this for 20 years," Metoxen said. "It's the greatest job."

The conference runs through Thursday.

You can read more about the National Association of Veterans Services Officers here

